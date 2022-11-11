MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland’s American Legion Post 19 family is going all out on Veterans Day to let local veterans know how much their service is appreciated, and they’re also hosting a veteran who’s walking across Texas to bring attention to a great cause.

Texas Army veteran John Mumby started his journey is Waskom, Texas back on October 3rd and is stopping in the Permian Basin before heading to the main gate of Fort Bliss in El Paso. And he’s doing it to raise awareness for research being done to help veterans of the first Iraq War.

“During that war, it was a chemical war. They tried to gas us out. There was a lot of exposure to sarin and anthrax, and those soldiers including myself have come down with what we call ‘Gulf War Illness.’ Our cause is the Col. Bill Davis Research Fund out of UT Southwestern at Dallas. They’re the leading researchers on Gulf War Illness. They’ve been doing it for 30 years and they’ve finally come out with definitive proof that links the gasses and the chemicals to our illnesses,” said Mumby.

Mumby is speaking to the Midland American Legion Post 19 family on Veterans Day and enjoying the company of local veterans.

And on Veterans Day, Midland’s American Legion Post 19 family is honoring our veterans with a great day from top to bottom, which includes a delicious potluck dinner, thank you gifts for visiting veterans, and live music and dancing at 8 PM that’s free and open to everyone.

“Well, today we opened at 11:00 this morning. It’s the 11th day, the 11th hour, the 11th month and we have people here all day celebrating our veterans and thanking them for their service,” said Midland American Legion Auxiliary President Jane Bennett.

But when it comes to stepping up for local veterans and their families, the Post 19 family isn’t stopping on Veterans Day and has a big Saturday event they hope you’ll stop by.

“So tomorrow we’re going have a marketplace going on from 11 to 4 in our big hall. We’re going to have about 20 vendors. We’ll have a band playing. There’s going to be a bake sale, a raffle, opportunities for people to get a head start on their Christmas shopping. They’ll be able to support our local veterans because the money goes back into the post,” said auxiliary member and local veteran Tina Stewart.

If you’d like to learn more about Col. Bill Davis Research Fund and donate, click here.

If you’d like to learn more about Midland’s American Legion Post 19 and their events supporting local veterans, click here.



