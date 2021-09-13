Midlanders respond to increase in vaccinations ahead of Mass Vaccine Clinic

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland health’s C.O.O and VP, Stephen Bowerman, said in Monday’s press confrence that in the past few weeks, Midland has seen more people get vaccinations.

“Midland continues to see a slight increase in vaccination rates as of this morning forty-three percent of our community is fully vaccinated.” says Bowerman

Midlanders today and they say they’re ready to get back to normal and those I talked to believe that getting the vaccine could do just that.

“I’m not vaccinated, but my friend whose a travel nurse has seen firsthand how covid-19 came back and how strong it is and it’s real.” says Jesus Baeza

A Midland High student says that his school doesn’t have a mask mandate and knowing that more people are getting vaccinated in the area could prevent students from being out sick for long periods of time.

“I think people getting their vaccine thats gonna help us not spread covid around and not quarantine people like that” says Ricky Holman, Midland High student.

Midland Health will host its mass vaccine clinic Tuesday through Thursday at F.Marie outpatient center. This clinic is for first and second shots as well as booster shots.