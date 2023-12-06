MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Health Services held a free flu clinic at the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry on Wednesday, giving free vaccines to anyone who wanted one.

The City says that events like these are held to reach as many people with the flu shot as possible. Health Services is reminding residents that flu season is still not over.

“Flu season starts usually around September and then it will go all the way through April, typically, and then we usually peak around January/February, so we’ll see a lot more cases as the winter continues,” said Wendi Lyle, RN, Clinical Services Supervisor at Midland Health Services.

For more information on getting a flu shot, please contact Midland Health Services on their website or by calling 432-681-7613.