MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week after investigators said he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. Tyrese Oneal, 26, has been charged with Assault.

According to an affidavit, on September 8, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Ric Drive to investigate a disturbance after a woman called 911 to report that her son, identified as Oneal, had assaulted his girlfriend while drunk. She said he’d left the scene in a white SUV and was too drunk to be driving.

At the scene, officers met with a victim who said she and Oneal had argued over a car key. She said she was waiting in her vehicle for Oneal to return a car key to her so she could drive to work when and that things turned physical when Oneal pushed her and threw a beer can at her.

She said walked away from the home following Oneal’s outburst and that he got into his vehicle, accelerated his engine, and drove toward her at a high rate of speed. The victim stated she did not want to press charges but did want a restraining order.

Oneal was found at his grandparents’ home later that day and was taken into custody. He was later released on an unknown bond.