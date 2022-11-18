MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 51-year-old Midland man was convicted and then sentenced Friday afternoon to life in prison after a week-long jury trial. Edward Brinceno was charged with Murder.

The evidence presented in the case showed that the defendant was a resident at the America’s Best Value Inn, located near the intersection of Bankhead Highway and Midkiff Road in Midland, back in January of 2015. Grand Prairie, Texas, resident Dedrick Lewis was a guest at the hotel while in town working as an electrical contractor. Sometime on January 20th was stabbed with a serrated kitchen knife more than 20 times and was later found lying dead on his hotel room floor.

Law enforcement witnesses testified that it was among the bloodiest, if not the bloodiest, crime scene they had ever encountered. DNA evidence linked Briceno to the stabbing, and he was arrested the same day.

At trial, Briceno argued he was defending himself against an armed attack by Lewis, but the lack of any other weapons at the crime scene led to the jury rejecting his claim. It is believed Briceno was heavily intoxicated on drugs, alcohol, or both, at the time of the killing.

Nodolf said the trial was delayed for many years due to mental health issues evidently resulting from Briceno’s drug use. Briceno will serve at least 30 years before he is eligible for parole.