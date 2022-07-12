MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was found guilty Monday on four counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, and one count of assault/family violence. Thomas Anthony Gutierrez received the maximum prison and a fine on each count.

According to a news release, Judge Leah G. Robertson stacked each of Gutierrez’s four life sentences, meaning he will not be eligible for parole for 120 years.

Gutierrez was first arrested in late 2018 after a child made an outcry of abuse. The child spoke with a nurse at Midland Memorial Hospital and then interviewed with forensic investigators and detailed a long history of abuse.