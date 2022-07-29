MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was sentenced late Wednesday in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened in 2019. 21-year-old Ivan Zapata was convicted on one count of Deadly Conduct; he was sentenced to eight years in prison by a jury.

In a news release, District Attorney Laura Nodolf said Zapata would be required to serve half his sentence before he would be eligible for parole.

Zapata was arrested in May of 2019 after police said he fired 11 shots at a home in the 5800 block of Llano Drive. Investigators said Zapata targeted the home of one of his high school teachers.

Zapata’s co-defendant is currently awaiting trial for his involvement.