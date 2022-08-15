MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS says that one person was killed in a rollover crash that happened late Friday night. The crash report revealed that 44-year-old, Charles Edwin Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Texas DPS, Johnson’s vehicle was headed west on FM 1787 around 11:57 pm on August 12th. Investigators say that Johnson failed to stay in a single lane, ran off the road into the south barrow ditch, and rolled over.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.