MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he injured another person in a drunk driving crash. 21-year-old Collin James Maxey has been charged with Intoxication Assault.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 13, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection of W Front Street and S Garfield Street. Both drivers were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and a witness at the scene said Maxey, who was driving a Chevrolet truck, ran a red light and crashed into the other driver who was trying to turn left at the intersection.

At the hospital, officers learned the other driver had sustained serious injuries and was being treated for a head injury, including a brain bleed, and swelling that would require immediate surgery. At last check, the patient had been listed in critical condition.

Officers then met with Maxey, who was being treated for minor injuries. According to the officers, Maxey smelled strongly of alcohol and showed signs of being intoxicated, including slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Maxey reportedly admitted to police he had six or seven 16-ounce beers before getting behind the wheel. He also admitted to smoking marijuana just before the crash. Officers stated that Maxey could not give an accurate account of the crash and was confused about what happened.

Maxey consented to a blood test as well as a breathalyzer test, which showed a blood alcohol level of .166 and .159, well above the legal limit of .08. After he was discharged from the hospital, Maxey was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.