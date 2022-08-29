ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and veered off the roadway where he reportedly passed out. Justin Swank, 42, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

According to court records, on August 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department received a call about an unconscious man who was sitting in a submerged vehicle in the 7000 block of Faudree Road. Officers responding to the scene found the driver, later identified as Swank, behind the wheel.

Investigators said Swank smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet. They said Swank struck several fixtures and veered off the road and ended up submerged following a rainstorm. A breathalyzer test revealed Swank’s blood alcohol level was 0.218 and 0.198 upon a second test. The legal limit in Texas is 0.08.

Swank was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $1,500 bond.