REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was killed early Sunday morning in a hit and run crash in Reeves County. 31-year-old Jonathan Robert Ornelas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 1:00 a.m. on July 31, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the crash in the intersection of US 285 and County Road 437. Investigators said an unknown vehicle was traveling east on CR 432 nearing the intersection of 285; the driver left the scene before help arrived.

Now DPS is asking anyone with information about this crash to call DPS at 432-498-2131 or the Reeve’s County Sheriff’s Office at 432-445-4901.