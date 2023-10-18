MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man has died following a motorcycle crash earlier this month.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 8:30 p.m. on October 1, troopers responded to the area of Loop 250 and CR 1150 to investigate a motorcycle crash. At the scene, investigators found Abel Ponce injured; Ponce was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where for treatment. Ponce died at the hospital on October 16.

Investigators said Ponce was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on the service road of S Loop 250 when he hit a small dog in the roadway, which caused him to crash.