MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after an 11-year-old child made an outcry of abuse. Christopher Kimble, 37, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to an affidavit, on August 1, officers with the Midland Police Department were notified of the complaint called in by the child’s mother and the victim was taken to the Children’s Advocacy Center for an interview. The child stated the assault happened on July 31 while her mother was at the store. She stated she was relaxing in her bedroom when Kimble entered and began touching her inappropriately.

The child went into great detail about how Kimble exposed himself to her and then continued to assault her. The child said she asked Kimble what he was doing, and he said he would show her a video later that would explain.

The child’s mother said when she arrived home from the store, the little girl was “terrified” and cried while telling her what had happened.

Kimble was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon- his bond has not yet been set.