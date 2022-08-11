MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said a young family member made an outcry of sexual abuse. Jose Saenz Jr., 39, has been charged with one count of Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to an affidavit, on July 12, a woman and her daughter visited the Midland Police Department to file a report about an incident that happened the night before. The child was taken to the Child Advocacy Center where she was interviewed- in that interview, the child said she had been sleeping next to Saenz when she awoke to him touching her inappropriately. The girl explained in detail what transpired and said she later told her mother what happened, and the two left the home together to ask for help.

Saenz was later interviewed by Child Protective Services. He reportedly said he did not remember touching the girl, but later said, “If she said I did it, then I did it”. He then stated, “I deserve to die. I’m supposed to be her protector.”

The man then agreed to speak with detectives about the case, but never arrived for the interview. Saenz was arrested on a warrant on August 9 and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Thursday morning. His bond has been set at $50,000.