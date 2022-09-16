MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he shot and killed a teen Friday evening. Arturo Barraza, 21, has been charged with Manslaughter.

Around 5:20 p.m. on September 16, investigators with the Midland Police Department were called to Midland Memorial Hospital after 19-year-old Estrella V. Moreno, of Midland, arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Moreno died at the hospital.

Investigators said Barraza transported the victim to the hospital after the shooting. He was taken to the police department and later charged. He remained behind bars as of Friday evening, his bond had not yet been set. A mugshot for Barraza was not immediately available.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.