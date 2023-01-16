MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was earlier this month after a victim said he allegedly assaulted her during a sleepover. Quinton Harris, 39, has been charged with Indecent Assault.

According to an affidavit obtained by ABC Big 2 News, on January 3, officers with the Midland Police Department spoke with a victim who said she’d stayed the night with a friend when the friend’s father, identified as Harris, picked her up and an carried her upstairs where he laid her on the bed. The victim, who was not identified by name or age, said Harris then began to grope her and fondle her over her clothes and tried to remove her pants.

On January 6, the case was turned over to a detective who then requested a warrant for Harris’ arrest; he was taken into custody on January 10. Jail records indicate that Harris was later released on an unknown bond.