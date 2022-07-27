MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after a child made an outcry of abuse. Errol Adenic, 36, has been charged with one count of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

According to an affidavit, around 7:55 a.m. last Friday, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a possible sexual assault. The victim told investigators the incident happened earlier that morning while she was asleep next to Adenic. She claimed she awoke to the man touching her inappropriately.

Officers then went to Adenic’s home where he told them he was currently serving a two-year probation in connection with a prior sexual assault case involving an adult. Adenic was taken to the police department for additional questioning where he reportedly told investigators that the children had been sleeping on the floor and not next to him in his bed. Later, he admitted the child was in his bed and that he touched her back but claimed he had been drinking and could not remember anything beyond that.

Adenic was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Tuesday morning. His bond has been set at $50,000.