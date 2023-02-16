ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and led officers in a pursuit after refusing to pull over. Matthew Gatewood, 31, has been charged with Evading Arrest, a third-degree felony, and Driving While Intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor.

According to an affidavit, around 4:09 a.m. on February 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area of JBS Parkway and 42nd Street for a welfare check after a driver was found passed out behind the wheel. When officers arrived on the scene, they said the driver, later identified as Gatewood, became alert and drove away, leading multiple agencies in a pursuit.

Officers said Gatewood continued driving eastbound on 52nd Street and came to a stop at 52nd and Grandview. However, Gatewood allegedly refused to exit his vehicle and then continued southbound on Grandview. Investigators said Gatewood then veered into the northbound lanes of traffic, causing other drivers to have to stop and switch lanes to avoid a collision. Gatewood eventually pulled over on Barrett Avenue where he was placed in custody.

Investigators said Gatewood smelled strongly of alcohol and had glassy eyes and slurred speech. He allegedly admitted to drinking prior to getting in his vehicle and officers said they found an open bottle of beer in the cupholder. Gatewood agreed to take a breathalyzer test which sowed a blood alcohol level of .211 and .213, the legal limit in Texas is 0.08.

Gatewood was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $16,500 bond.