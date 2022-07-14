MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after he was caught on video pointing a gun at a group of people amid a deadly shooting last weekend. Jose Gonzales, 20, has been charged with Deadly Conduct.

On July 8, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of S Terrell. One person, who has not been identified by police, died at the scene. Another was taken to a local hospital and was treated and released.

As part of the homicide investigation, witnesses showed investigators video of a man at the scene walking around pointing a gun toward the crowd. An affidavit stated the unknown man’s actions showed “reckless disregard for the safety of all involved”. That man was later identified as Gonzales.

Investigators later spoke with Gonzales, and he confirmed he was present during the shooting. He was arrested on July 12 and was later released on a $10,000 bond.