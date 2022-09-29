MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after he was accused of assaulting and then threatening to kill a family member who wanted to call 911 for help. Sedrac Garcia, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Assault/ Family Violence, and Obstruction or Retaliation.

According to court records, on September 27, a deputy with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the County to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, the deputy met with a woman who said she and Garcia had gotten into a verbal argument about their evening plans. The woman stated during the argument, she began to gather her things in order to leave the home- that is when she said Garcia grabbed her by the hair and forced her outside.

The victim said she and another person who witnessed the incident began walking away from the home. Then, the woman said that Garcia got into his vehicle and sped toward them- to the point that they had to jump out of the way to avoid being run over. According to the victim, Garcia then exited his vehicle, grabbed her and threw her to the ground, and began punching her. Garcia then reportedly told both women if they called the police for help, he would kill them.

The MCSO deputy then spoke with Garcia who admitted to arguing with his spouse but denied that the situation had become physical. He stated the victim left the home of her own “free will” and that he never placed his hands on her until he tried to force her back into the truck. He stated the victim threw herself to the ground and that he then left in his truck because there were too many witnesses pulling over. Garcia reportedly told the deputy to arrest him if he needed to and that he would just “fight it out in court”.

Garcia was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.