MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department arrested a man accused of assaulting the mother of his unborn child. Ralpheale Moses, 34, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Person, Interference with an Emergency Call, and Assault Family Violence with a Previous Conviction.

Around 9:20 p.m. on March 9, officers with MPD responded to a disturbance on North Midkiff Road. At the scene, police found the victim who told them the father of her unborn child had assaulted her when she went to his apartment to pick up some of her clothes. She told an officer she was 16-weeks pregnant, and that Moses was angry with her for not having an abortion.

According to the victim, when she arrived at the apartment, she saw Moses in the parking lot. Moses then approached her vehicle and said he was not going to let her get her clothes from his apartment. The two began having a verbal argument, and at one point, the victim said she called 911 to ask for assistance from police.

According to an arrest affidavit, when Moses realized the victim was trying to call 911, he reached into her vehicle and grabbed the phone away from her. The victim said she tried to get her phone back and the two began wrestling over the phone. The victim said Moses grabbed her by the hair and pushed her face down. When dispatch came on the line, Moses told the 911 operator “come get your girl”, then threw the phone back into the car.

The victim told investigators she then drove away to wait for police to arrive. When speaking with police, the victim decided she wanted to request a restraining order. She also told police, regarding Moses, she’d “endured worse from him”.

During their investigation, officers found that Moses had been convicted of family violence before in 2009. When police contacted Moses about the assault, he denied the entire incident.

Moses was taken into custody and booked into the Midland County Detention Center. His bond has been set at $15,500.