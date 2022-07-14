MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he assaulted his girlfriend and then held her hostage to keep her from calling for help. Deandre Jefferson, 25, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, Endangering a Child, Interfering with a 911 Call, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Continuous Violence Against the Family.

According to an affidavit, close to midnight on July 13, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 1700 block of Tradewinds after a woman called 911 to report that a man and woman were arguing. The caller said the woman was wearing a bloody shirt and was screaming for help.

Officers arrived at the apartment and knocked on the door in question, but were met with Jefferson, who told them they could not come in. Eventually, officers entered the apartment anyway and said Jefferson tried repeatedly to interrupt them and keep them from speaking with the victim. Jefferson was handcuffed and escorted from the apartment so that officers could speak with the victim.

According to the victim, the argument began when Jefferson and her young son were “play fighting”. She asked the pair to keep the noise down and that is when Jefferson reportedly attacked her. She said Jefferson wrapped his arm around her neck and punched her in the head multiple times.

She said eventually, Jefferson stopped the attack and began walking in circles throughout the apartment. The woman said while Jefferson was distracted, she grabbed her son and tried to run. A fall on the stairs however slowed her escape and Jefferson reportedly caught up to her near the pool.

The victim said Jefferson took her phone to keep her from calling 911 and then grabbed her son from her and forced her back into the apartment where he reportedly continued his assault. She said Jefferson punched her in the nose and when it started to bleed, he said he would give her to the count of five to get the blood cleaned up. Shortly after that, officers arrived at the door.

Investigators stated the victim had obvious injuries from the assault including a busted lip, bloody nose, and facial swelling. They asked her if Jefferson had ever assault her before and she admitted he had attacked her on June 8, on June 24, and again on July 10. The victim stated Jefferson “gets very angry”.

After helping the victim request an emergency request for a protection order, officers then tried to speak with Jefferson, but he refused to cooperate with the questioning.

Jefferson was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $45,500.