MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week in connection to a theft at Dollar General- police said the suspect has a long history of stealing. Fabian Trevino, 39, has been charged with Theft by Repetition.

According to an affidavit, on August 3, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the store to investigate after a man walked out of a rear door with a basket full of stolen goods. Employees said the suspect set off a door alarm when he exited and walked away from the scene.

Officers later found a yellow shopping cart abandoned in an alley in the 500 block of N Tyler Street- the suspect was found close by hiding behind an air conditioning unit in the back yard of a business. Trevino reportedly admitted to stealing saying he planned to resell the stolen goods to “unsuspecting citizens” in order to get money for food. In all, Trevino stole about $223 worth of merchandise including laundry detergent, a pillow and blanket, and food.

Trevino then admitted to using heroin and prescription pills prior to the incident and officers said posed a danger to himself and store employees because of his level of intoxication.

Investigators said Trevino has been convicted of theft multiple times since 2016. He was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.