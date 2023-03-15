MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital. Jonathan Emilio Chavez-Villanueva, 27, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

According to court documents, on March 11, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the 2900 block of Rankin Highway to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle. Investigators said the cyclist was traveling southbound on the outside lane and slowed to turn right when he was hit from behind by Chavez-Villanueva, which caused him to be thrown from his bike. After the initial impact, Chavez-Villanueva reportedly continued southbound and drove into a parking lot where he hit a mailbox.

Investigators said Chavez-Villanueva showed signs of intoxication and admitted to officers he’d had two beers prior to getting in his vehicle. He was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon on a $100,000 bond and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.