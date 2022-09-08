MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he attacked his former common law spouse with an axe. Darren Dwight Brown, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on September 1, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on E Pennsylvania after someone called to report a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a woman who had an injury to her wrist- officers said her wrist was bruised, swollen and bleeding.

The victim said she and a friend were sitting on her front porch when Brown, her former common-law husband of nearly 20 years approached and began yelling. The victim said Brown no longer lived in her home because of previous violence and he was not expected to be on the property that day. She said when Brown approached, he began accusing her of cheating and then grabbed an axe that was sitting in the yard and began swinging. She said Brown threatened to kill her and her friend.

Brown left the home before police arrived and was later found walking near his mom’s home. In an interview with investigators, Brown denied using the axe.

Investigators said Brown had been arrested at least two times in the last 12 months for domestic violence. He was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $30,000.