MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing a gun out of the window of his truck in the direction of a mother and her child. Alexandro Dominguez, 34, has been charged with Deadly Conduct.

On January 30, a deputy with MCSO responded to the intersection of South County Road 1185 and East County Road 140 after several people called 911 to report they saw a man shooting a pistol out of the window of a black Dodge Ram truck. According to an arrest affidavit, while searching the area, the deputy saw the truck in question and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Dominguez, was detained and placed in a patrol car. While searching the cab of the truck, the deputy found shell casings on the driver’s seat and floorboard, according to the affidavit. Dominguez admitted to firing his gun, but stated he “only shot towards the ground”.

Deputies then made contact with a woman who had called 911. She told investigators Dominguez had fired in her direction while she was in her yard with her child and that she feared for her life and her child’s life.

Dominguez has since been released on bond.