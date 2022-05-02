MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after police said he exposed himself to his stepdaughter in March of last year. Christian Cruz Araujo, 37, has been charged with Indecency with a Child by Exposure, a third degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 21, a detective with the Midland Police Department was notified that a child had made an outcry to forensic interviewers about inappropriate contact with her stepdad. The girl said she’d been touched by Araujo in March of 2021.

During an interview, the child said that one night last year, Araujo came home and went into her room and started squeezing her bottom. She said his actions made her “feel weird”, but that nothing else happened that night.

The girl then said the next night, Araujo came into her room while she was lying on her belly and began touching her with “something soft”. She said when she sat up, she realize he was rubbing her leg with his penis. The girl said she called for her mother and that Araujo left her room. The girl said “she felt gross” after the incident, and threw away the pants she had been wearing at the time.

The young girl told investigators her stepdad apologized for the incident the next day. He reportedly told the girl he “thought it was a terrible dream”.

Araujo was taken into custody on April 25 and later released on an unknown bond.