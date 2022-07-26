MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police responded to a disturbance between him and his ex. Daniel Vela, 28, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence. He was also arrested on a warrant out of Ector County on a charge of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

According to an affidavit, on July 21, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on N Main Street to investigate after a woman called 911 after she caught the father of her children, identified as Vela, trying to break into her home. The woman said she’d been sleeping when she woke to Vela banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. She said when he couldn’t get the door open, he then began checking the home for unlocked windows.

Eventually, the victim said she confronted Vela at the door, and he asked to come inside. When she said no, Vela reportedly became angry and said he wanted to come see his children. She again said no, and that is when Vela grabbed her by the hair and forced her to the ground. He then told her, “I should (mess) you up before the police get here and take me away.”

The victim said Vela had been violent with her in the past and that she wanted a restraining order.

Officers found Vela in the back yard asleep on a trampoline. He was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $27,500.