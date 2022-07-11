MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One man is behind bars after police said he was caught having sex with a 16-year-old girl. 28-year-old Jordan Golden has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to an affidavit, on July 8, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to a home on Thomason Drive to investigate after a woman found an unknown man, later identified as Golden, sleeping naked in her niece’s room. Golden told police he met the teen through friends and didn’t for sure how old she was because she told him she was 22, but others warned him she was lying about her age. Golden reportedly said he and the teen had only kissed and had not been intimate beyond kissing.

The teen’s aunt said Golden was lying and that she knew her niece and Golden had been having sex because her niece was pregnant. She also said she knew the teen used a fake ID to lie about her age, but insisted Golden knew she was only 16.

Eventually, Golden did admit to the sexual relationship and admitted he knew the teen was not actually 22. Golden was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at $30,000.