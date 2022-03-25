MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Earlier this week, the Midland Police Department arrested a man accused of assaulting his wife on several occasions. Jeremy Keith Jones, 51, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

According to an affidavit, in February, officers with MPD spoke with a woman who told them her husband, identified as Jones, had assaulted her on multiple occasions over several days. The victim said on February 19, Jones, who was upset over text messages from 15 years ago, slapped her across the face during a verbal argument.

She said he slapped her again on February 24. The victim said on that occasion, the slap hurt considerably more and left her with ringing in her ears. She said Jones was “upset and jealous” and that he threatened to “knock her teeth out”.

The victim then said on February 28, Jones started arguing with her and slapped her once again. She said he also grabbed her by the arms and left bruises. Photos from that day showed multiple bruises, the affidavit stated.

In addition to the photos, police also obtained documents from an emergency room where the victim was treated for Post-Concussive Syndrome. PCS is a condition typically associated with head injuries and may cause headache, dizziness, and vomiting, according to the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

The victim told officers she wanted to request a protective order against Jones who had previously been convicted of family violence in December of 2013.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones, and he was taken into custody on March 23. He has since been released from jail on an unknown bond.