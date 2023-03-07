MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after an altercation with a tow truck driver who’d been sent to repossess a vehicle. Kennith C Duggan, 62, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, Interfering with an Emergency Call, and Criminal Mischief.

According to an affidavit, on March 2, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were called to WCR 56 to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, deputies learned that a tow truck driver had driven to Duggan’s home to repossess a 2015 Toyota Tundra when things escalated.

The driver said he’d successfully “hooked” the vehicle when Duggan exited his home with a firearm and pointed it at him. The driver said he tried to call 911 but was interrupted when Duggan allegedly grabbed the phone. A brief struggle reportedly ensued when Duggan reached into the tow truck and tried to turn off the engine.

The driver said at that point, Duggan got into his truck and forcibly drove the vehicle off the tow truck’s hook, allegedly causing about $1,400 worth of damage to the tow truck.

Investigators said Duggan refused to make a statement but said he’d grabbed the phone because it was “in his face”. He was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center; his bond has been set at $77,500.