MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after he allegedly confronted a group of people at Walmart and threatened a woman at knifepoint. Jesus Ledesma, 41, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to court documents, on November 29, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to Walmart off Interstate 20 to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers found a group of people in a verbal altercation in the parking lot.

Investigators spoke with a woman who said she was confronted by Ledesma at a store entrance. She said Ledesma accused her of stealing money from his account, an act she denied. The woman said during the confrontation, Ledesma pulled out a knife and pointed it at her; he then reportedly grabbed her by the hair and “slammed” her into a truck that was parked nearby. Investigators said the entire situation was caught on camera and confirmed by witnesses at the scene.

Ledesma was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $25,000.