MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department arrested a suspect accused of murder earlier this week. Octavious D. Hubbard, 29, has been charged with Capital Murder of a Child Under the Age of 10.

According to a news release, around 6:00 p.m. on April 20, officers executed a warrant and took Hubbard into custody. He’s accused of murdering his girlfriend’s son. An autopsy has been requested and MPD did not state the age of the victim or detail on the circumstances in which he died.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.