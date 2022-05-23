MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman was arrested over the weekend after police said she kidnapped her girlfriend and assaulted her multiple times. Zion Niblett, 23, has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping.

According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on May 21, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to Renew North Park Apartments at 3600 W Loop 250 after a woman called 911 to report her friend had been assaulted by Niblett. At the scene, officers met with the woman who reported the disturbance and she told them that her friend and Niblett were locked inside a bathroom in her apartment.

When officers opened the bathroom door, they found the victim sitting on the toilet covered in blood with injuries to her face. They also found Niblett crouched in front of the victim with her arms wrapped around her. Officers then separated the victim from Niblett to interview each woman at the scene.

First, officers tried to speak with the victim, but she was crying and was too “distraught” to speak. Instead, officers spoke with the friend who called 911. The friend said the victim had come to her apartment earlier in the evening after having an argument with her girlfriend, identified as Niblett. She said shortly after her friend arrived at the apartment, Niblett knocked on the door. After opening the door, Niblett reportedly grabbed her victim by the throat and dragged her out of the apartment.

When the friend tried to stop Niblett, she reportedly told the woman to “stay out of it”. Niblett then pulled the victim over to her car and drove away. The pair returned a while later and when the friend saw the victim covered in blood, she called 911.

After the victim was tended to by paramedics, officers took her statement. She said Niblett made her get in the car and she did, but only because she was “too scared” to say no. The victim said Niblett drove around for a bit but eventually stopped her car and began punching her in the face. According to the victim, she begged Niblett to stop and asked her to take her back to her friend’s apartment. On the way back to the apartment, Niblett reportedly stopped the car again, and began assaulting the victim a second time before eventually returning her to the apartment. Officers at the scene stated the victim’s face was swollen and bleeding from the attack.

Niblett was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she was later released on a $25,000 bond.