MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with an alleged assault that happened in October of last year. Pete Diaz Jr., 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on October 18, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home after someone called 911 and said his sister been assaulted by her on-and-off boyfriend, identified as Diaz. At the scene, officers met with a victim who said she and Diaz had resumed their relationship about six months prior but had separated again, leading her to pack up his things so he could come and get them.

The woman said when Diaz arrived, his things were stacked by the front door, and he began yelling at her and telling her not to touch his property. The victim said things escalated when Diaz reportedly punched her in the ribs, leaving behind a bruise.

The altercation continued with Diaz allegedly throwing household items at the victim, including a glass object that left behind a bruise on the victim’s chest and a metal lamp. Investigators said the lamp didn’t hit the victim but did hit the glass patio door, causing it to shatter. The woman said the assault continued when Diaz picked up a metal rod that had broken off the lamp and hit her over the head; investigators said Diaz hit her with enough force to bend the metal and left behind swelling near her temple.

Following the physical disturbance, Diaz grabbed his belongings and left the home. Before driving away, however, investiigators said Diaz used an object to shatter two of the victim’s car windows. Officers tried to locate Diaz but were unsuccessful and a warrant was later issued for his arrest.

Diaz was taken into custody on January 17 and remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $50,000.