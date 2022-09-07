MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a K-9 officer aiding in an investigation. Alberto Acebedo, 42, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant and Interfering With a Police Service Animal.

According to an affidavit, on September 4, an officer with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Mesquite Lane to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 and reported that a man, identified as Acebedo, was outside yelling at his family. The caller told a dispatch operator that Acebedo frequently carries a knife and has caused problems in the past.

When the officer arrived at the scene, he heard Acebedo yelling and cursing in the street. When Acebedo saw the police, he retreated inside his home. An officer then approached the front door where Acebedo told him if he wanted to speak with him, he would need to come inside. Acebedo reportedly continued walking to the back of the house and the officer stated he was concerned he was going to get a weapon.

The officer then approached Acebedo and tried to put him in handcuffs, but he reportedly resisted. Eventually, the officer told Acebedo that he was going to call in a K-9 to help get him in handcuffs. To that, Acebedo said, “let him bite me”.

A K-9 officer was then released to aid in the arrest and that is when investigators said Acebedo rolled over and put all his weight on the K-9. Acebedo was accused of punching the dog multiple times as well as placing the four-legged officer in a choke hold. Acebedo then tried multiple times to gouge out the dog’s eyes with his thumbs.

Eventually, Acebedo was cuffed and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon on a combined $35,000 bond.