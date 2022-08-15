MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland is inviting members of the community to participate in a 7 session education course to gain a deeper understanding of local government and city operations as a part of the Midland101 Citizens Education Program.

According to a recent news release, the sessions will go over the ins and outs of operating Midland’s air and space port, developing and improving downtown, maintaining Midland’s water supply, public safety, and much more.

Organizers say that the Midland101 course is a great opportunity for anyone looking to seek a leadership role in the community and potentially serve on a City of Midland board or commission.

The program allows people in the community to network with one another while learning more about the operations of the City of Midland.

Applications for Midland101 are now open and will be accepted until September 16th, 2022. Organizers say that the class has limited space, so people are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

To apply to Midland101, click here or visit the City Manager’s office at 300 N. Loraine Street in Midland, Tx.

To be eligible, participants must:

• Be at least 18 years of age

• Reside within the Midland city limits

• Be registered to vote in Midland County

• Not currently hold or be running for elected office in any city, school district, county, state, or federal governmental body

• Be able to make a commitment to attend meetings

2022-2023 Session Dates & Time 10AM – 3PM:

Session 1: Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Session 2: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Session 3: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Session 4: Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Session 5: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Session 6: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Session 7: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Graduation & Recognition during City Council Meeting is slated for May 2023