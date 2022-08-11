MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s that time of year again! The Midland YMCA is hosting its Back to School Bash from 8 am to 12 pm this Saturday for all ages to enjoy. The Open House event is collecting school supplies that will benefit kids and teachers at Bunche & Lamar Elementary.

Guests are asked to drop off donations near the front desk for a chance to win 1 of 10 gift cards from DICK’S Sporting Goods and Academy Sports.

Organizers say that each supply you donate earns one ticket in the raffle to win – 5 supplies = 5 tickets. Also, guests are eligible for a membership to the YMCA for only $1 starting Saturday through August 31st.

Below is a list of school supplies that the YMCA asks that you bring with you to the event. You can also check out the schedule of classes offered at the YMCA.