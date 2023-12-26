MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland YMCA recently announced the donation of $1 million from the FMH Foundation, kickstarting their new capital campaign.

The YMCA says this donation will help to provide the programs and services that the Midland community needs the most.

The campaign is aimed at providing Midland with a new facility in North Midland, with a variety of classes, programs, and after school programming. You can learn more about this expansion here.

You can also learn more about the FMH Foundation on their website. You can also learn more about the Midland YMCA on their website here.