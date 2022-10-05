MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly stabbed another woman during a fight that left their apartment trashed. Leslie Lozano, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment building on Edwards Street after a neighbor called 911 and reported that two women in a nearby home had been fighting all morning. Officers knocked on the door and said they could hear crying coming from inside. Shortly after, the victim opened the door and investigators noticed she was covered in blood, Band-Aids, and clear tape.

The victim was whisked away from the scene by paramedics and investigators stayed behind to try and piece together the events that led to the 911 call. Inside the apartment, officers noted holes in the walls, knocked down doors, and items scattered throughout.

Lozano, who was found inside the apartment, was also covered in blood but was not injured. She was placed in handcuffs and taken to a patrol car where she told investigators that she and the victim had been in other physical fights in the past that also led to injuries requiring hospitalization but stated that police had never been called during those incidents. Lozano then said that she and the victim had been arguing about the rent when things got physical.

Investigators said Lozano admitted she and the victim punched and kicked each other during the argument and at some point, Lozano said she grabbed a knife in “self-defense”, but admitted she was swinging the knife with one hand and throwing punches with the other. Lozano said she cut the victim’s hand with the knife and then “mounted” the victim. According to Lozano, the knife stabbed the victim in the thigh when she tried to kick Lozano away. Lozano maintained throughout questioning that she stabbed the victim in self-defense, but officers stated that Lozano’s story kept changing.

Lozano admitted she got scared when the victim said she was hurting. When she realized how much the victim was bleeding, Lozano said she grabbed the Band-Aids and tape in an effort to stop the bleeding.

Lozano was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she was later released on an unknown bond.