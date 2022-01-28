MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland woman is behind bars, accused of stealing an iPhone while she was filling out job applications.

According to an arrest affidavit, on January 27, a patrol officer with the Midland Police Department pulled over a black Cadillac for failing to yield the right of way and nearly causing a crash in the 1700 block of College Avenue. When the officer approached the vehicle, he recognized the driver, identified as Glenda Wilson, 52, as a wanted offender with outstanding warrants.

While the officer was confirming the status of Wilson’s outstanding warrants, another car arrived on the scene. The woman in that car told the officer that Wilson was in possession of a stolen iPhone belonging to her sister. The victim told police she had used the “Find My iPhone” app to track its location.

According to video footage from a restaurant in the 3300 block of N Midland Drive, Wilson, who had come in to apply for a job, grabbed the phone as it sat beside the cash register and placed it in her purse. She then left the restaurant and hid the phone in her car, then returned to the business to fill out an application.

The officer then searched Wilson’s vehicle and located a phone, which the victim identified as the one that was stolen, the affidavit revealed.

Wilson was charged with theft and was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants involving mail theft. She remained in custody as of Friday afternoon on bonds totaling $1,500.