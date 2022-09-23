MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — A police affidavit from Midland County shows officers responded to a home on Dengar Avenue to investigate a sexual assault on July 3rd, 2022.

Officers ended up arresting Midland native 52-year-old Tony Curtis McCoy.

38-year-old, Ashley Kemp is brave enough to share her story with ABC Big 2 News. She says she just wants justice.

“I had went back to the guy’s house and then we had had sex, and then I went to sleep. I thought he was, you know, well, he was asleep, too. But at some point, he got up, and I just remember, like, feeling somebody in the bed because I was half asleep,” said Kemp.

Thats when she says, her partners cousin came into the room and began sexually assaulting her.

“It’s like within seconds, like he just seeing he was distracted and he went in there,”

The victim told her partner she thought it was him, but when she turned around, she realized it was someone else.

“So I turned around and like, I seen that was him. And so I just started crying, freaking out pushing him,” said Kemp.

She says her partner then came back to the room and confronted his cousin. While encouraging her to call the police immediately.

“Within like seconds, he rushed into the room, like after I called him, rushed into the room. So what did you do to her? And he was like, no, I didn’t do anything. He’s like, no, you did something to her. She wouldn’t be crying like this. My partner said, no, I want you to call the police. Like, call the police,” said Kemp.

Kemp says her partner and the cousin shared the home which has been in the family for generations.

In the affidavit, police say Tony McCoy stated ‘it was an act of revenge”, he then claimed he didn’t assault the victim at all and claimed the encounter was a consensual one.

She says she talked with her partner about his cousin.

“He was telling me that he always felt like he wanted like he had a competition with him and yeah, like he thought that he was with another girl that he was with, but he never was with that girl. So I think that, like and then when this story came out, I was like, well, yeah, that’s why,” said Kemp.

McCoy was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center for sexual assault and public intoxication. Kemp says she saw him drinking vodka as police arrived that morning and then tried to leave.

“They got him for public intoxication. So, I mean, he had a been drunk and they found him in the alley. He like ran away,” said Kemp.

This is not McCoy’s first run in with the law. He first was arrested in 1987 at the age of 17 years old, and has been arrested at least 35 times since then.

With charges spanning from disorderly conduct, assault causing bodily injury, felony burglary and criminal trespassing.

Ashley has a message though for other victims of sexual assault that are scared or nervous to come forward.

“Come forward, come forward, talk about it. Even if it was years ago, days ago. Like, come forward. Report. This is why I’m here. Um, it’s embarrassing. It’s embarrassing, but it’s I’m glad that my story can be shared. And I want women to know that not be scared that that you will have more support than not,” said Kemp.

Kemp wants to make sure this never happens again and she wants to share her story to help others.

“He’s not taking responsibility for what he’s done. So I hope that the justice system works in our favor and that he stays off the streets,” said Kemp.

We have reached out to the attorney representing McCoy, for comment, but have yet not heard back.