MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf has announced that Clarissa Marie Olivas, 44, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Friday, June 16th for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, according to a release from the Midland County District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant was charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child or Children and three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

After hearing evidence on Tuesday and Wednesday, the jury found Olivas guilty of one of the lesser counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child after around six hours of deliberations. The defendant elected to have the jury assess the punishment. The jury assessed punishment at 18 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Evidence presented showed Olivas started molesting a family member around 2011, when the child was in the first grade, using a “small round object”. The victim described the object as buzzing.

Another alleged incident occurred when the girl was around 11 or 12, this time using her feet. The abuse remained hidden until July 2021, when a different family member made an outcry of sexual abuse to her mother. That mother then contacted her brother to tell him to check on his children.

After being asked, the first family member reluctantly revealed that she too had been molested. The second family member testified that she was abused by Olivas when she was 7 or 8 years old, and again when she was 12 or 13.

The range of punishment for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child is 5 to 99 years or life in prison. Olivas will not be eligible for parole until she has served at least half of her sentence, according to the release. Eligibility for parole does not guarantee that parole will be granted.

This case was tried by Assistant District Attorneys Lacey Holloman and Whitney Garnett. The defendant was represented by Chris DeAnda. The trial was held in the 238th District Court and presided over by Judge Tryon Lewis.