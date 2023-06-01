MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Among the almost 1,500 seniors who walked the stage during the Midland ISD graduation ceremonies last month, 61-year-old Teresa Ramirez was the exception among the typical teenage graduates.

“I was working and going to school and dealing with personal issues at the time, and finishing school just wasn’t a priority,” she said. “I regretted it for years.”

Ramirez was only a month away from graduation in 1980, before circumstances led her to drop out.

“The process was put on hold due to COVID,” Ramirez said. “That’s when I decided I wanted to wait until 2023 so I could graduate in the same ceremony as my grandson.”

Ramirez found out about MISD’s effort to help adults return to school to receive their diploma a few years ago. She was only one half-credit short of the requirement to graduate.

“I definitely wanted to be a part of the whole celebration,” she said. “It was like I was finally in the position where I should have been 43 years ago.”

Adult graduates usually accept their diplomas privately, or as part of a small ceremony. Ramirez made the decision to be part of the big commencement ceremony Friday night.

She said her accomplishment is already making waves in her own family, with her husband now considering getting his high school diploma as well.