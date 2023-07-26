MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Permian Basin is home to some of the most creative and inspiring chefs in the country; just ask any area “foodie” and they will tell you that you don’t have to travel far to find a delicious meal. That’s why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that local chef Linda Lousie Lyle was nominated and chosen to participate in Carla Hall’s Favorite Chef competition, but for Lyle, the shock still hasn’t worn off.

“I was very surprised to find out that I was entered into this contest and never dreamed I would make it this far,” she said.

Lyle isn’t sure who entered her into this competition, but she has a hunch it is someone from one of the local foodie Facebook groups she’s a part of.

She’s currently in first place in the quarter-final round and is competing for a chance to be featured in Taste of Home Magazine and $25,000.

“We get to see who else we’re competing against, a lot of the home cooks have been eliminated by now…it’s quite an honor to know I’m competing against Michelin star chefs in New York, it’s surreal,” she said.

Lyle has been cooking since she was 11, she said, and her passion for cooking creative dishes has only grown.

“I’d help my mom out when both my parents would be at work. Since moving to Midland in the middle of the pandemic I studied up some more. . . it’s almost a therapy for me.”

The home-grown chef said she uses local ingredients from area Farmers Markets and locally raised meat from Midland Meat Market to create her picturesque dishes full of seasonal fruits and vegetables. She’s proud to support local vendors- you can find a few of the locally sold items she uses in her cooking below:

While you can’t find her food on any menu, she said she’s been inspired to create meals for her husband and foodie friends. And she is humbled by the support she’s received throughout the competition.

“The support from Midland has been incredible and as far away as Canada, Germany, and Australia but my local foodies- I just love them all. Thank you to everyone voting for me I definitely couldn’t have done it without you.”

Lyle said if she wins the competition, she plans to buy an outdoor pizza oven, and start a scholarship for local culinary students to advance their skills. You can vote for Lyle here, and follow her and other local foodies on Facebook here.