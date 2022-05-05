MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman has died following a crash in Interstate 20.

According to a crash report, at 11:26 p.m. on May 2, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene just two miles west of Midland. There troopers found a Toyota Camry, driven by 63-year-old Mary Lou Mosley and a semi-truck involved in a collision.

Investigators said Mosley’s car was stopped in a westbound lane of the interstate when it was hit from behind. Mosley was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where she later died.