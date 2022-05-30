MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last week after police said she assaulted her husband multiple times and then harmed herself. Julie Lynn Luna, 51, has been charged with continuous family violence.

According to an arrest affidavit, on May 25, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to a DK store at 809 S Midkiff Road after someone called to report that a woman covered in blood had come into the store before leaving in a blue car. Officers then found the car heading southbound on Midkiff and pulled the driver, identified as Luna, over to investigate.

When officers approached Luna’s vehicle, they found her to be “extremely lethargic” and said she appeared to be intoxicated. The officers noted Luna had slurred speech, red eyes, and was very relaxed behind the wheel. Luna reportedly admitted to taking a “pain pill” and a Valium about two hours before she was stopped by police.

While taking to officers, Luna said she had been in a physical disturbance with her husband and that during an argument, she cut her arm with a knife. Officers then asked Luna to complete a series of Field Sobriety Tests; Luna reportedly failed the tests and officers noted she could not follow directions well and was unbalanced and swaying while trying to walk in a straight line.

Because of her self-inflicted injury, officers had Luna taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for treatment. There, Luna agreed to provide a blood sample to determine her level of sobriety. While investigating, officers found that Luna had previously been convicted in Big Spring for intoxication manslaughter in 2006.

While Luna was at the hospital, officers then visited her home to investigate the argument with her husband. Officers noted that Luna’s husband had a swollen cheek that was bleeding and bruised, as well as scratches on his arms that were also bleeding. The man said he and Luna had gotten into an argument after he was called to work and had to miss a pre-planned event with his wife. He said that Luna punched him several times and then “tackled” him.

The man said that the night before, Luna had also assaulted him after he took a knife away from her. He explained to investigators that Luna had made several threats about killing herself, and that is why he had taken the knife away.

After being treated at the hospital, Luna was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she remained behind bars as of Monday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $50,000.