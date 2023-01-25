

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend following a standoff with police. Tabitha Haussecker, 40, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Continuous Violence Against the Family, and Disorderly Conduct.

According to an affidavit, around 6:45 a.m. on January 22, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to a home on San Antonio Avenue to investigate a disturbance with weapons after a man called 911 and said his wife, identified as Haussecker, had shot into their bedroom. At the scene, officers established a perimeter around the home and met with the victim in a nearby location.

The man reportedly told investigators that his wife was intoxicated and high on prescription sleeping pills when she assaulted him by kicking him in the genitals. According to the victim, the assault escalated when Haussecker grabbed a gun and fired into the bedroom. The man said he was able to escape but didn’t feel safe turning his back on his wife because he believed she would shoot him. Investigators also said that the victim accused his wife of “regularly” throwing punches.

Investigators then spoke with Haussecker by phone and said she admitted to firing the gun and said the gun was still in her possession. Multiple officers tried to coax the woman from the home, but she initially refused. According to jail records, Haussecker eventually emerged and was taken into custody around 9:00 a.m. She remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon. Her bond has been set at a combined $60,000.