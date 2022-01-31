MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland woman is behind bars after police say she tried to stab her husband during an argument. Glendi Herrera, 41, has been charged with Aggravated Assault causing Serious Bodily Injury.

On January 30, an officer with the Midland Police Department responded to a call in the 3200 block of W Kansas Avenue. At the scene, the officer met with the victim who said his wife, identified as Herrera, had tried to stab him after a verbal argument, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim told police his wife held the knife against him and threatened to use it before he was able to get the knife out of her hands.

The responding officer said the victim had visible cuts and abrasions as a result of trying to disarm his wife.

Herrera was taken to the Midland County Jail where she is currently on an INS hold, according to jail records. An INS hold is a written request from Immigration Customs Enforcement that asks a local law enforcement agency to detain a suspect for an additional 48 hours in order to provide ICE agents extra time to decide if the suspect should be taken into federal custody for removal. As of publication, no bond had been set for Herrera.