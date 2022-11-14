MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after she allegedly led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in a high-speed pursuit. Zion Niblett, 23, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Evading Arrest on Foot, Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container, and three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to an affidavit, on November 12, a trooper on patrol on Business Interstate 20, near mile marker 312, saw a grey car traveling 75 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone. The trooper said he activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop and the driver, later identified as Niblett, sped away, leading troopers on a pursuit that ended on State Highway 191, near mile marker 276. Investigators said Niblett then bailed out of her car, jumped over a barbed wire fence, and led troopers on a brief foot chase.

Eventually, Niblett was caught and placed in handcuffs; she told a trooper she’d smoked marijuana recently and was “behaving erratically”. During a probable cause search of Niblett’s vehicle, troopers found small packages of marijuana, packages of cocaine, several packages of Ecstasy and half a Xanax bar, as well as open containers of vodka and whiskey.

Her erratic behavior then escalated when Niblett reportedly kicked a trooper who was trying to place her inside an awaiting patrol car. She was eventually taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Midland County Detention Center where she remained as of Monday afternoon. Her bond has been set at a combined $28,500.

Previous reports show Niblett was also arrested in May and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping after her injured girlfriend told investigators she’d been assaulted. She posted a $25,000 bond following that arrest.